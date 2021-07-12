The first hot air balloon took off in Emre Lake in Afyonkarahisar City
HABER SON DAKİKA MAGAZİN SPOR EKONOMİ İNDİRİM KUPONLARITÜMÜ
Üye Girişi

The first hot air balloon took off in Emre Lake in Afyonkarahisar City

The first hot air balloon took off in Emre Lake in Afyonkarahisar City
Demirören Haber Ajansı - Haberler | Güncel

The first hot air balloon took off after the trials in Emre Lake in Doger county of Ihsaniye district of AFYONKARAHISAR City. Afyonkarahisar Governor Gokmen Cicek said, "We hope that we will host thousands and millions of people.

The first hot air balloon took off after the trials in Emre Lake in Doger county of Ihsaniye district of AFYONKARAHISAR City. Afyonkarahisar Governor Gokmen Cicek said, "We hope that we will host thousands and millions of people. We are ready for this and we call Afyonkarahisar 'a truly mysterious city', a unique place worth seeing."

The first hot air balloon flights were made in the Phrygian Valley, which has a history of 3,000 years, located on the borders of Eskisehir city and Kutahya city, together with Afyonkarahisar city. Within the scope of the studies carried out to make the Phrygian Valley the 'Cappadocia of the Aegean region', a test flight of hot air balloon in Emre Lake, one of the most beautiful points of the valley, was successfully completed. Afyonkarahisar Governor Gokmen Cicek, AK Party Afyonkarahisar deputies Veysel Eroglu, Ali Ozkaya and Ibrahim Yurdunuseven, Afyonkarahisar Mayor AK Party Mehmet Zeybek, provincial directors and guests attended the event, and the first hot air balloon flight to Emre Lake was made at sunrise. On the other hand, a boat called 'Saltanat Kayak' was prepared for local and foreign visitors to visit Emre Lake.


The first hot air balloon took off in Emre Lake in Afyonkarahisar City
The first hot air balloon took off in Emre Lake in Afyonkarahisar City
The first hot air balloon took off in Emre Lake in Afyonkarahisar City

Kaynak: Demirören Haber Ajansı

Haber Yorumları
500
Yazılan yorumlar hiçbir şekilde Haberler.com’un görüş ve düşüncelerini yansıtmamaktadır. Yorumlar, yazan kişiyi bağlayıcı niteliktedir.

Çok Okunan Haberler

Hakkımızda Künye İletişim Reklam Webmaster İşbirliği RSS Sitene Ekle
Haber Son Dakika Güncel Haberler Yerel Haberler Fotogaleri İndirim Kuponları
Haberler Ekonomi Spor Magazin Dünya Gündem
Politika Fuat Oktay Ersin Tatar Vahap Seçer Süleyman Soylu Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu
Magazin Müge Anlı İlyas Tetik Sertab Erener Zeynep Bastık
Spor Ali Koç Erol Bulut Rıza Çalımbay Emre Belözoğlu Younes Belhanda
Tüm Haberler Hava Durumu Namaz Vakitleri Gazeteler Güzel Sözler
Antoloji.com Hastane.com.tr Intersinema.com Yenikadin.com
Haberler.com Ios Uygulaması Haberler.com Android Uygulaması Haberler.com Huawei Uygulaması
Haberler.com Google News Haberler.com Facebook Haberler.com Twitter Haberler.com Instagram Haberler.com Linkedin Haberler.com Whatsapp Google Asistan Haberler.com Google Podcast Haberler.com iTunes Podcast Haberler.com Spotify Podcast Haberler.com RSS Haberler.com Google Business Haberler.com Wikipedia Haberler.com Youtube
The first hot air balloon took off in Emre Lake in Afyonkarahisar City - Haberler
Sitemizde yayınlanan haberlerin telif hakları haber kaynaklarına aittir, haberleri kopyalamayınız.

[Kullanım Şartları] - [Gizlilik Politikası] - [Çerez Politikası] - [Kişisel Verilerin Korunması] - [Hata Bildir] 12.7.2021 11:49:54. #1.15#

title