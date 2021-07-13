The device developed by Turkish engineers was purchased by Harvard University

Harvard University has purchased a customized earphone designed by Turkish engineers for the treatment of stress-related disorders by electrically stimulating the vagus nerve in the ear. Doctors and researchers at Harvard Medical School will utilize the device to perform research in the field of infection.

Customized earphones developed by Turkish engineers prevent the occurrence of stress-related diseases by electrically stimulating the vagus nerve in the ear. The device called 'Vagustim', which can be controlled with a mobile application will be used in the treatment of diseases such as chronic pain, migraine, fibromyalgia, sleep disorders, functional intestinal system disorders, depression, and obesity. "Harvard loved this device very highly and ordered five of them. It will be utilized to undertake infectious research by clinicians and researchers at Harvard Medical School. Our goal is to make sure the equipment is properly documented. It will be easy to employ in human research and other disorders once we acquire FDA approval" Dr. Instructor Member Ali Veysel Ozden of Bahcesehir University Faculty of Health Sciences Department of Physiotherapy, who was part of the team that designed the device said.

"DURING STRESS, THE VAGUS NERVE IS SUPPRESSED"Dr. Ozden said that the vagus nerve is a vital aspect of the autonomic nervous system, adding "The nerve that supplies the body with the ability to slow down and rest as well as proper digestion. It emerges from the brain stem and reaches almost all internal organs and makes them work. One of the most important issues of our time is stress. the vagus nerve is suppressed during times of stress. The suppression of the vagus nerve is the most critical factor in the emergence of stress-related illnesses. Migraine is a serious illness that has a strong link to stress. All chronic pain, except for migraine, can be classified as one of these disorders. Sleep disorders are among these diseases. Aside from that, there are functional intestinal system disorders. Depression is one of the disorders linked to stress. Obesity is one of our generation's issues. One of the reasons for obesity is that stress suppresses the feeling of hunger, after preventing it leads to overeating. Vagus nerve stimulation is used in many stress-related disorders because of this.""THE NERVOUS SYSTEM CAN CHANGE EVEN DURING THE DAY"Explaining that the use of vagus nerve stimulation in the treatment of epilepsy began in 1997, Dr. Ozden reminded that there are studies showing that the vagus nerve can be stimulated in cases of inflammation seen with coronavirus and excessive inflammatory condition in the body and added the following: "As we saw that the device could be effective in the area of ??inflammation with the coronavirus, we made a correct positioning here. We've developed the earphone that can touch both places at the same time, and we've filed a patent application for it. Following that, we began using the earphone in patients with its certification. We've conducted clinical trials on this. Then we realized how varied the autonomic nervous system is. Even during the day, your nervous system can undergo significant changes. We recognized that you required specialized care, that is tailored treatment management. We've provided a form in which personal data that can be controlled from the mobile phone are collected and the flow can be adjusted individually. As soon as it took this shape, it became the first device in the world. The device is now being sold in other countries, but it is still being used in clinical researches."PAIN LEVELS REDUCED BY 90 PERCENTAGE AFTER 20 MINUTES OF DAILY USE"Expressing that the stimulus travels to the brain rather than immediately to the organs since it is made through the ear, Dr. Ozden said, "it is a situation that increases reliability. Neck stimulation can be performed unilaterally, whereas ear stimulation can be performed bilaterally. Since it touches two points on the ear, this allows us to reduce the daily stimulation time. So far, our clinical experience suggests that 20-30 minutes of daily stimulation may be sufficient. This isn't a one-time application. For the vagus activity to reach an adequate level, 2 months of regular use is suggested. We have a case report of a migraine patient. The amount of pain in a patient who did not respond to any treatment was reduced by 90 percent. We also have a publication about it. A publication by neurologists."CERTIFICATION AND MASS PRODUCTION WAITING

In 2020, 'Vagustim' was eligible for a grant of about 1 million TL from 1511, one of TUBITAK's most prestigious support programs. Vagustim was cited as one of the 5 most promising initiatives among 188 Neurotechnology initiatives analyzed worldwide. The venture which is set to complete a new investment round at the end of 2021 plans to expand by speeding up certification, mass production, and marketing.

