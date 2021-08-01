The covid-19 vaccine can be administered orally and nasally completes animal experiments

Animal experiments oral Covid-19 vaccine have been completed which developed by ANKARA University Cancer Research Institute with the 'adenovirus' method. The vaccine can be administered orally and nasally, and the permission of the Ministry of Health is awaited for human experiments. Institute Director Prof. Dr. Hakan Akbulut said, "Nasal and oral administration is the most important vaccination method in affecting the transmission of the virus from person to person. We really need an immunity that will prevent the spread of the virus. Our vaccine is a candidate for this."

The studies of the vaccine is one of the 7 domestic vaccine candidates supported by the Turkish Scientific and Technological Research Council (TUBITAK) Covid-19 Turkey Platform, started on March 17, 2020. Under the leadership of Prof. Dr. Hakan Akbulut, a team of 8 people developed the domestic vaccine using the 'adenovirus' method. The animal experiments of the vaccine were successfully completed. An application was made to the Ministry of Health on July 28, 2020, for the clinical study. However, according to the regulation, it was stated that production should be made in the factory environment for human experiments, and permission was not granted. Thereupon, an agreement was made with the pharmaceutical factory in Cerkezkoy last November. After the vaccine was produced in the factory, an application was made to the Ministry of Health for the second time in March 2021 for a clinical trial. If the Ministry allows, the Phase-1 study of the vaccine, which can be administered through the mouth and nose, will begin.

'WE ARE WAITING FOR PERMISSION FOR CLINICAL STUDY'

Prof. Dr. Hakan Akbulut said in a statement to DHA, that they started vaccination studies with the detection of the disease in March 2020. The vaccine was completed and ready for production in July 2020. Akbulut said, "We applied to the Ministry of Health for a clinical study on July 28, 2020. However, in order to use the vaccine in humans, it had to be produced in a factory environment. We cannot directly use the vaccine we produce in the laboratory. We visited all the pharmaceutical factories producing and finally, we were able to reach an agreement with a pharmaceutical factory in Cerkezkoy last November. We had those productions made at the facility. In the middle of March 2021, our first vaccine was produced and we applied to the Ministry of Health again for the clinical trial, and we still need to start clinical work. We are waiting for permission," he said.

'WE WILL PROVIDE LONG-TERM PROTECTION'

'Adenovirus' is a group of DNA viruses that cause upper respiratory tract diseases, Akbulut said, "We take Covid 19 antigens and place them in 'adenovirus'. There are similar vaccines used in the world. We expect our vaccine to generate very long-lasting immunity and very strongly increase cellular immunity in humans. Our animal studies show this result. We expect our vaccine to provide much longer-lasting protection."

