The 'beggar cat' is forcing shoppers to buy cat food

- The cat named 'Nokta', in a market in Kadikoy district, makes remarkable movements in front of the cat food aisle to make shoppers buy cat food, almost forcibly. With the images taken by the customers, 'Nokta', known as the 'Beggar cat' on social media, does not leave the cat food stand. Store manager Ayfer Kucuk said that the cat, who eats 10 meals a day, pretends to faint in order to get customers to buy cat food.

The beggar cat, which the employees call 'Nokta', does not leave for a moment in front of the food aisle. The 'Nokta' cat meows bitterly to the customers who come to the store, forces shoppers to get wet food. The cat, who also pretended to be disabled by raising one paw to get food, became a phenomenon with the name 'beggar cat' after its videos were shared on social media. Dozens of customers come to the store every day just to see the cat.

"TWO MEOWES FOR MAMA"

Store manager Ayfer Kucuk said, "I've been working in this store. It's been 2 months since I came here, but Nokta is an older staff member here than me, it has been working here for 2 years. It has been discovering the food aisle. It has been coming here for two meows for food for it. I mean, we love cats. We buy it too, our customers buy it, so everyone buys food for the beggar cat. It's very rare that it doesn't mind.

FOOTAGE

Scenes of beggar cat and its meows for food