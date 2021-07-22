Tension during the halftime of the PSV - Galatasaray match

A group of PSV fans harassed Galatasaray, who headed to the locker room with the final whistle of the first half of the match. Afterward, some of the fans, who started to run away, tried to attack the Galatasaray fans. At those moments, while some fans were trying to enter the field, the security forces also intervened.

Kaynak: Demirören Haber Ajansı