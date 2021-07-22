Tension during the halftime of the PSV - Galatasaray match
A group of PSV supporters verbally abused the Galatasaray team players, which was moving towards the dressing room after the first half's whistle blew in the first match of the Champions League 2nd Qualification Round.

A group of PSV fans harassed Galatasaray, who headed to the locker room with the final whistle of the first half of the match. Afterward, some of the fans, who started to run away, tried to attack the Galatasaray fans. At those moments, while some fans were trying to enter the field, the security forces also intervened.

