Twitch, ücretli mesaj özelliğini duyurdu! Ateş pahası olacak

Twitch is actively testing "Elevated Messages", functionally they look a lot like Super Chats on YouTube.

$5 for 30 secs, $10 for 1 minute, $25 for 1.5 mins, $50 for 2 mins, and $100 for 2.5 mins.

The split is 70-30 after fees. (??)

https://t.co/GTeLDO5e2d#TwitchNews

— Zach Bussey (@zachbussey) September 29, 2022