Netflix'te en çok izlenenler belli oldu: Bu film liderliği sürdürüyor!

SıraFilmKaç Haftadır Top10?Toplan İzlenme Süresi (Saat)

(We Have a Ghost)242,620,0002Başıboş (The Strays)214,570,0003The Condemned110,230,0004R.I.P.D.18,330,0005Bad Boys for Life28,330,0006Your Place or Mine47,500,0007This Is Where I Leave You16,580,0008The Hunger Games16,230,0009The Hangover: Part III15,800,00010Paw Patrol: The Movie15,620,000