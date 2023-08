Microsoft, Activision Blizzard'ın bulut oyun haklarını Ubisoft'a sattı

The Ubisoft+ lineup is expanding!

We're excited to announce a new agreement that will bring Activision Blizzard games to Ubisoft+ via streaming upon the completion of Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard!

We'll also be licensing the games to a range of cloud streaming… pic.twitter.com/sZTnEFJedC

— Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) August 22, 2023