Mars helikopteri Ingenuity mesaiye geri döndü!

The #MarsHelicopter is back in flight! After a two-month hiatus, the rotorcraft did a short hop over the weekend so the team can check its vitals and knock some dust off the solar panel.

Learn more about why the team wanted a simple Flight 30:

— NASA JPL (@NASAJPL) August 22, 2022