Hindistan'ın Ay'ın güney kutbundaki sıcaklık verileri paylaşıldı

Chandrayaan-3 Mission update:

Here are the first observations from the ChaSTE payload onboard Vikram Lander.

ChaSTE (Chandra's Surface Thermophysical Experiment) measures the temperature profile of the lunar topsoil around the pole, to understand the thermal behaviour of the… pic.twitter.com/WU4nDlgCfN

— LVM3-M4/CHANDRAYAAN-3 MISSION (@chandrayaan_3) August 27, 2023