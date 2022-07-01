Epic Games Bu Hafta 184 TL Değerindeki 3 Oyunu Ücretsiz Yaptı
Epic Games ücretsiz oyun geleneğini bozmadı, bu hafta toplam değeri 184 TL olan üç oyun hediye veriliyor.
Epic Games her hafta ücretsiz oyun vermeye devam ediyor, bu haftanın ücretsiz oyunu bir değil tam üç tane oldu.
Epic games toplam değeri 184 TL olan Geneforge 1 - Mutagen, Hood: Outlaws & Legends ve Iratus: Lord of the Dead'ı hediye veriyor. Oyunları aşağıdaki mağaza sayfalarından ücret ödemeden kalıcı olarak kütüphanenize ekleyebilirsiniz.
Hood: Outlaws & Legends
Geneforge 1 - Mutagen
Iratus: Lord of the Dead
Haftaya verilecek oyunlar ise Ancient Enemy ve Killing Floor 2 oldu.
