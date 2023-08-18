Çok geç olmadan satın alın: 200'den fazla Xbox oyunu için yolun sonu!

Microsoft, oyunseverleri üzen bir açıklama yaptı. Buna göre, 29 Temmuz 2024'ten itibaren Xbox 360 mağazasından artık oyun veya DLC satın almak mümkün olmayacak. Bu da artık birçok oyuna veda edeceğimiz anlamına geliyor.

Xbox 360 mağazası 29 Temmuz 2024'te kapanıyor

Yapılan açıklama ile belirtilen tarihten itibaren Xbox 360 konsolu veya Xbox 360 sitesi üzerinden içerik satın alınamaz hale gelecek. Şirket tarafından yapılan açıklamaya göre 220 adet oyun artık bu mağazalar üzerinden satın alınamacayak. Bu oyunları daha önce satın alanlar ise kullanmaya devam edebilecekler.

Şu anda Xbox 360 Store'un "Games on Demand" bölümünde yaklaşık 500 oyun bulunuyor. Bu oyunların bir kısmı Xbox One ve Xbox Series X/S mağazalarında dijital olarak satın alınmaya devam edecek. Uyumlu olmayan oyunlar ise Xbox 360 mağazasına maalesef veda edecek.

29 Temmuz 2024'te veda edeceğimiz Xbox 360 oyunlarının tam listesi şu şekilde:

0D Beat Drop

10 Frame Bowling (Kinect)

1942: Joint Strike

3 Point Contest (Kinect)

Abyss Odyssey

Alien Breed Episode 1

Alien Breed 2: Assault

Alien Breed 3: Descent

Alien Rage

Alien Spidy

Amy

Ancients of Ooga

Anna: Extended Edition

Arkadian Warriors

Assault Heroes

Avatar FameStars

Awesomenauts

Backbreaker Vengeance

Bastion

Batman: Arkham Origins Blackgate

Batman: The Telltale Series

Battle Academy

Battlezone

Bejeweled Blitz Live

Bionic Commando: Rearmed

Black Knight Sword

Blade Kitten

Blazing Birds

Bloody Good Time

The Bluecoats: North vs South

Bomberman Live

Boogie Bunnies

Boxing Fight (Kinect)

The Bridge

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons

Bubble Bobble Neo!

Burnout Crash!

Call of Duty Classic

Capsized

CellFactor: Psychokinetic Wars

Charlie Murder

Child of Light

Choplifter HD

Cloudberry Kingdom

Cobalt

Constant C

Contrast

Crazy Machines Elements

CrazyMouse

Crimson Alliance

Crimson Dragon (Kinect)

Darkstalkers Resurrection

Darts vs Zombies (Kinect)

Deadliest Warrior: Battlegrounds

Deadlight

Death Tank

Deep Black: Episode 1

Defenders of Ardania

Defense Technica

Destination: Arcade

Diabolical Pitch (Kinect)

The Dishwasher

The Dishwasher: VS

Dogfight 1942

Dollar Dash

Double Dragon II

Duke Nukem 3D

Dungeon Defenders

Dungeons & Dragons: Daggerdale

Dust: An Elysian Tail

Dustforce

Ecco the Dolphin

Exit

Exit 2

The Fancy Pants Adventures

Fatal Fury Special

Fez

Field Goal Contest (Kinect)

Final Exam

Fire Pro Wrestling

Fireburst

Freefall Racers (Kinect)

Frogger: Hyper Arcade Edition

Frozen Free Fall: Snowball Fight

Fruit Ninja Kinect (Kinect)

Full House Poker

Fusion: Genesis

Gel

Geon

Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams

Goosebumps: The Game

Gotham City Impostors

Guilty Gear XX ACore Plus

Guncraft: Blocked and Loaded

Happy Tree Friends: False Alarm

Haunt (Kinect)

Hell Yeah! Wrath of the Dead Rabbit

Hexodius

Home Run Stars (Kinect)

How to Survive

Hunter's Trophy 2: America

Hunter's Trophy 2: Australia

Hybrid

Ion Assault

Jam Live Music Arcade

Kinect Party – Base Game (Kinect)

Kinect Sports Gems (Kinect)

Leedmees (Kinect)

Life is Strange

LocoCycle

Lucidity

Magic 2015

Mark of the Ninja

Marvel Puzzle Quest

Masquerade

Max: The Curse of Brotherhood

Meteos Wars

MicroBot

Mighty No 9

Minesweeper Flags

Mini Ninjas Adventures (Kinect)

Mortal Kombat Arcade

Naughty Bear: Panic in Paradise

NCAA Basketball: March Madness Edition

Panzer General

The Path of Go

Penalty Saver (Kinect)

Penny Arcade (Episode 1)

Penny Arcade (Episode 2)

Pinball FX2

Ping Pong (Kinect)

Prison Architect: Xbox 360 Edition

Prize Driver (Kinect)

Puzzle Arcade

Puzzle Bobble Live

Puzzle Chronicles

RBI Baseball 14

Rainbow Islands: Towering Adventure!

The Raven

Raystorm HD

Reaction Rally (Kinect)

Red Johnson's Chronicles

Rekoil: Liberator

Renegade Ops

Resident Evil

Resident Evil 0

Rez HD

Risk

Risk: Urban Assault

Rocket Riot

RocketBowl

Rotastic

Rush'n Attack

Rush'n Attack: Ex-Patriot

Sanctum 2

Scene It? Movie Night

Schizoid

Sea Life Safari

Sega Vintage Collection: ToeJam & Earl

Ski Race (Kinect)

Skulls of the Shogun

South Park: Let's Go Tower Defense Play!

South Park: Tenorman's Revenge

Space Channel 5 Part 2

Space Invaders Extreme

Spare Parts

Spyglass Board Games

Star Raiders

State of Decay

Storm

Street Fighter II: Hyper Fighting

Street Fighter III: Online Edition

Strider

Special Forces Team X

Super Time Force

Super Street Fighter II Turbo HD Remix

Syberia 2

Takedown: Red Sabre

Tales from the Borderlands

Tempest

Things on Wheels

TiQal

TNT Racers

TotemBall

Track & Field

Trials Fusion

Trivial Pursuit Live

Tron

Valiant Hearts: The Great War

Vessel

Vigilante 8 Arcade

Voodoo Dice

War World

Warlords (2008 release)

Warp

Watchmen

Watchmen Part 2

Way of the Dogg

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?

Wik: Fable of Souls

Wing Commander Arena

Wits & Wagers

The Wolf Among Us

Worms

Worms 2: Armageddon

Worms Revolution

Worms: Ultimate Mayhem

Wreckateer (Kinect)

Wrecked: Revenge Revisited

Xevious

Yar's Revenge

Yie Ar King-Fu

Yo-Ho Kablammo

Yu-Gi-Oh! 5D's Decade Duels Plus

Yu-Gi-Oh! Millennium Duels

Zeit 2

Zeno Clash UE

Zeno Clash 2

Zombie Driver HD

Zombie Wranglers

Bu oyunlara Xbox mağazası üzerinden veda ediyor olsak da fiziksel olarak ise bu oyunları 29 Temmuz'dan sonra da edinmek mümkün olacak. Peki siz Xbox 360 mağazasına veda eden bu 220 oyun hakkında ne düşünüyorsunuz? Görüşlerinizi yorumlar kısmında bizimle paylaşabilirsiniz.