Çok geç olmadan satın alın: 200'den fazla Xbox oyunu için yolun sonu!
Microsoft, yaptığı açıklama ile Xbox 360 konsolu veya Xbox 360 sitesi üzerinden sunulan 220 oyun için son tarihi verdi.
Microsoft, oyunseverleri üzen bir açıklama yaptı. Buna göre, 29 Temmuz 2024'ten itibaren Xbox 360 mağazasından artık oyun veya DLC satın almak mümkün olmayacak. Bu da artık birçok oyuna veda edeceğimiz anlamına geliyor.
Xbox 360 mağazası 29 Temmuz 2024'te kapanıyor
Yapılan açıklama ile belirtilen tarihten itibaren Xbox 360 konsolu veya Xbox 360 sitesi üzerinden içerik satın alınamaz hale gelecek. Şirket tarafından yapılan açıklamaya göre 220 adet oyun artık bu mağazalar üzerinden satın alınamacayak. Bu oyunları daha önce satın alanlar ise kullanmaya devam edebilecekler.
Şu anda Xbox 360 Store'un "Games on Demand" bölümünde yaklaşık 500 oyun bulunuyor. Bu oyunların bir kısmı Xbox One ve Xbox Series X/S mağazalarında dijital olarak satın alınmaya devam edecek. Uyumlu olmayan oyunlar ise Xbox 360 mağazasına maalesef veda edecek.
29 Temmuz 2024'te veda edeceğimiz Xbox 360 oyunlarının tam listesi şu şekilde:
0D Beat Drop
10 Frame Bowling (Kinect)
1942: Joint Strike
3 Point Contest (Kinect)
Abyss Odyssey
Alien Breed Episode 1
Alien Breed 2: Assault
Alien Breed 3: Descent
Alien Rage
Alien Spidy
Amy
Ancients of Ooga
Anna: Extended Edition
Arkadian Warriors
Assault Heroes
Avatar FameStars
Awesomenauts
Backbreaker Vengeance
Bastion
Batman: Arkham Origins Blackgate
Batman: The Telltale Series
Battle Academy
Battlezone
Bejeweled Blitz Live
Bionic Commando: Rearmed
Black Knight Sword
Blade Kitten
Blazing Birds
Bloody Good Time
The Bluecoats: North vs South
Bomberman Live
Boogie Bunnies
Boxing Fight (Kinect)
The Bridge
Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons
Bubble Bobble Neo!
Burnout Crash!
Call of Duty Classic
Capsized
CellFactor: Psychokinetic Wars
Charlie Murder
Child of Light
Choplifter HD
Cloudberry Kingdom
Cobalt
Constant C
Contrast
Crazy Machines Elements
CrazyMouse
Crimson Alliance
Crimson Dragon (Kinect)
Darkstalkers Resurrection
Darts vs Zombies (Kinect)
Deadliest Warrior: Battlegrounds
Deadlight
Death Tank
Deep Black: Episode 1
Defenders of Ardania
Defense Technica
Destination: Arcade
Diabolical Pitch (Kinect)
The Dishwasher
The Dishwasher: VS
Dogfight 1942
Dollar Dash
Double Dragon II
Duke Nukem 3D
Dungeon Defenders
Dungeons & Dragons: Daggerdale
Dust: An Elysian Tail
Dustforce
Ecco the Dolphin
Exit
Exit 2
The Fancy Pants Adventures
Fatal Fury Special
Fez
Field Goal Contest (Kinect)
Final Exam
Fire Pro Wrestling
Fireburst
Freefall Racers (Kinect)
Frogger: Hyper Arcade Edition
Frozen Free Fall: Snowball Fight
Fruit Ninja Kinect (Kinect)
Full House Poker
Fusion: Genesis
Gel
Geon
Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams
Goosebumps: The Game
Gotham City Impostors
Guilty Gear XX ACore Plus
Guncraft: Blocked and Loaded
Happy Tree Friends: False Alarm
Haunt (Kinect)
Hell Yeah! Wrath of the Dead Rabbit
Hexodius
Home Run Stars (Kinect)
How to Survive
Hunter's Trophy 2: America
Hunter's Trophy 2: Australia
Hybrid
Ion Assault
Jam Live Music Arcade
Kinect Party – Base Game (Kinect)
Kinect Sports Gems (Kinect)
Leedmees (Kinect)
Life is Strange
LocoCycle
Lucidity
Magic 2015
Mark of the Ninja
Marvel Puzzle Quest
Masquerade
Max: The Curse of Brotherhood
Meteos Wars
MicroBot
Mighty No 9
Minesweeper Flags
Mini Ninjas Adventures (Kinect)
Mortal Kombat Arcade
Naughty Bear: Panic in Paradise
NCAA Basketball: March Madness Edition
Panzer General
The Path of Go
Penalty Saver (Kinect)
Penny Arcade (Episode 1)
Penny Arcade (Episode 2)
Pinball FX2
Ping Pong (Kinect)
Prison Architect: Xbox 360 Edition
Prize Driver (Kinect)
Puzzle Arcade
Puzzle Bobble Live
Puzzle Chronicles
RBI Baseball 14
Rainbow Islands: Towering Adventure!
The Raven
Raystorm HD
Reaction Rally (Kinect)
Red Johnson's Chronicles
Rekoil: Liberator
Renegade Ops
Resident Evil
Resident Evil 0
Rez HD
Risk
Risk: Urban Assault
Rocket Riot
RocketBowl
Rotastic
Rush'n Attack
Rush'n Attack: Ex-Patriot
Sanctum 2
Scene It? Movie Night
Schizoid
Sea Life Safari
Sega Vintage Collection: ToeJam & Earl
Ski Race (Kinect)
Skulls of the Shogun
South Park: Let's Go Tower Defense Play!
South Park: Tenorman's Revenge
Space Channel 5 Part 2
Space Invaders Extreme
Spare Parts
Spyglass Board Games
Star Raiders
State of Decay
Storm
Street Fighter II: Hyper Fighting
Street Fighter III: Online Edition
Strider
Special Forces Team X
Super Time Force
Super Street Fighter II Turbo HD Remix
Syberia 2
Takedown: Red Sabre
Tales from the Borderlands
Tempest
Things on Wheels
TiQal
TNT Racers
TotemBall
Track & Field
Trials Fusion
Trivial Pursuit Live
Tron
Valiant Hearts: The Great War
Vessel
Vigilante 8 Arcade
Voodoo Dice
War World
Warlords (2008 release)
Warp
Watchmen
Watchmen Part 2
Way of the Dogg
Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?
Wik: Fable of Souls
Wing Commander Arena
Wits & Wagers
The Wolf Among Us
Worms
Worms 2: Armageddon
Worms Revolution
Worms: Ultimate Mayhem
Wreckateer (Kinect)
Wrecked: Revenge Revisited
Xevious
Yar's Revenge
Yie Ar King-Fu
Yo-Ho Kablammo
Yu-Gi-Oh! 5D's Decade Duels Plus
Yu-Gi-Oh! Millennium Duels
Zeit 2
Zeno Clash UE
Zeno Clash 2
Zombie Driver HD
Zombie Wranglers
Bu oyunlara Xbox mağazası üzerinden veda ediyor olsak da fiziksel olarak ise bu oyunları 29 Temmuz'dan sonra da edinmek mümkün olacak. Peki siz Xbox 360 mağazasına veda eden bu 220 oyun hakkında ne düşünüyorsunuz? Görüşlerinizi yorumlar kısmında bizimle paylaşabilirsiniz.