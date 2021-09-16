Teaching in the hospital classroom - Haberler
In Erzurum City Hospital, teaching was started in the hospital classroom for patient kids so they would not fall behind. Halil Elitok, the class teacher of the hospital, visits their rooms and teaches them instead of gathering the students together.

In Erzurum City Hospital with 1574 beds, Halil Elitok the teacher, who ensures that sick children do not fall behind in education, gives private lessons to his students, whose educational status is determined. Instead of gathering 8 students in a single class, Teacher Elitok, who makes time for each student. Students and their parents are also satisfied with the educational practice in the hospital.


