Swimmers swim for 'world peace' in Datca
HABER SON DAKİKA MAGAZİN SPOR EKONOMİ İNDİRİM KUPONLARITÜMÜ
Üye Girişi

Swimmers swim for 'world peace' in Datca

Swimmers swim for 'world peace' in Datca
Demirören Haber Ajansı - Haberler | Güncel

On September 1 World Peace Day, a group of swimmers swam for 'world peace' in the Datca district of MuglaOn the occasion of September 1, World Peace Day, 21 swimmers came together at Kumluk Beach in Datca.

On September 1 World Peace Day, a group of swimmers swam for 'world peace' in the Datca district of Mugla

On the occasion of September 1, World Peace Day, 21 swimmers came together at Kumluk Beach in Datca. The purple pedal bike group from Datca supported the swimmers, who opened a banner with the words 'Long live September 1, World Peace Day'. The swimmers swam for 3 miles between Kumluk Beach and the Yedi Kat Harbour. Datca Mayor Gürsel Ucar said that the wars in the world make the nations uneasy. "The only aim of civilization should be to live in peace and tranquility" said Ucar, citing the events in Afghanistan as an example.

(PHOTOS)


Swimmers swim for 'world peace' in Datca
Swimmers swim for 'world peace' in Datca
Swimmers swim for 'world peace' in Datca

Kaynak: Demirören Haber Ajansı

Haber Yorumları
500
Yazılan yorumlar hiçbir şekilde Haberler.com’un görüş ve düşüncelerini yansıtmamaktadır. Yorumlar, yazan kişiyi bağlayıcı niteliktedir.

Çok Okunan Haberler

Hakkımızda Künye İletişim Reklam Webmaster İşbirliği RSS Sitene Ekle
Haber Son Dakika Güncel Haberler Yerel Haberler Fotogaleri İndirim Kuponları
Haberler Ekonomi Spor Magazin Dünya Gündem
Politika Ömer Çelik Fuat Oktay Derya Yanık Emine Erdoğan Mustafa Şentop
Magazin Demet Şener Derya Baykal Derya Şensoy Gülben Ergen
Spor Ali Koç Cristiano Ali Öztürk Şenol Güneş Enner Valencia
Tüm Haberler Hava Durumu Namaz Vakitleri Gazeteler Güzel Sözler
Antoloji.com Hastane.com.tr Intersinema.com Yenikadin.com
Haberler.com Ios Uygulaması Haberler.com Android Uygulaması Haberler.com Huawei Uygulaması
Haberler.com Google News Haberler.com Facebook Haberler.com Twitter Haberler.com Instagram Haberler.com Linkedin Haberler.com Whatsapp Google Asistan Haberler.com Google Podcast Haberler.com iTunes Podcast Haberler.com Spotify Podcast Haberler.com RSS Haberler.com Google Business Haberler.com Wikipedia Haberler.com Youtube Haberler.com Tiktok Haberler.com Telegram Haberler.com Dailymotion
Swimmers swim for 'world peace' in Datca - Haberler
Sitemizde yayınlanan haberlerin telif hakları haber kaynaklarına aittir, haberleri kopyalamayınız.

[Kullanım Şartları] - [Gizlilik Politikası] - [Çerez Politikası] - [Kişisel Verilerin Korunması] - [Hata Bildir] 2.9.2021 15:02:35. #1.14#

title