Sudanese families hold protest against China
FEBRUARY 16: Sudanese families, demanding evacuation of their children from China due to coronavirus infection, gather in front of Sudanese Foreign Ministry building to protest government in Khartoum, Sudan on February 16, 2020. .

17.02.2020 00:23 | Son Güncelleme: 17.02.2020 00:26
FEBRUARY 16: Sudanese families, demanding evacuation of their children from China due to coronavirus infection, gather in front of Sudanese Foreign Ministry building to protest government in Khartoum, Sudan on February 16, 2020. .

