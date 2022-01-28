Storks came to Aydin for the first time in January

The first stork of the new year arrived in Aydin's Soke district. Keeping the tradition, The Kusadasi Ecosystem Conservation and Nature Lovers Association (EKODOSD), presented a sack of flour to the person who saw the first stork.

The first stork of 2022 came to Golbent Neighborhood of Aydin's Soke district, as every year. The first stork, which came to the Soke in March in 2017 and 2018, in February in 2019 and 2020, and on February 3 in 2021, arrived 8 days earlier this year and reached the Golbent Neighborhood on January 27. Gulseren Ibi (58) won a sack of flour as part of the 'See the first stork, get the 1 sack of flour' campaign carried out by EKODOSD every year to draw attention to storks and raise awareness.

Giving statements on the topic, Head of EKODOSD Bahattin Surucu said, "The first stork of this year came to Golbent village of Soke, which is surrounded by wetlands, which we call 'azmak'. Storks, which the months they come differ according to the climate change, started to arrive for the first time in January."

"STORKS ARE CLOSE FRIENDS OF FARMERS"

Stating that they give a sack of flour to the person who sees the first stork every year, Surucu said, "Gulseren Ibi, who was the first to see the stork, got the sack of flour this year in the 'See the first stork, get the 1 sack of flour' campaign that EKODOSD has traditionally carried out for years. The little naturalist of the village, Enes Yelmer (9), had been observing since February, giving the good news of the first stork that came. However, Gulseren Ibi was the first to see the stork this year. The reason why the storks, which has traveled long distances from Africa and entered Anatolia exhausted, chooses Golbent in our region every year is that the village is surrounded by wetlands that are very important for the stork to feed on. Ensuring the protection of wetlands will also protect birds such as storks. Storks, one of the most important species for natural balance, are close friends of farmers in terms of reducing agricultural pests. The newly arrived stork will rest for a while and feed, then start the nest repairs and wait for the stork that will come as a mate"

