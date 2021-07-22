Statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding the 'floods' in China
Statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding the 'floods' in China

Statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding the 'floods' in China
Demirören Haber Ajansı - Haberler | Güncel

Regarding the floods in China, Turkey's Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that "We extend our condolences to the people and Government of PRC and wish speedy recovery for the injured.

Regarding the floods in China, Turkey's Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that "We extend our condolences to the people and Government of PRC and wish speedy recovery for the injured."

In a written statement from the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding the flood disaster in the People's Republic of China (PRC), it is stated that "We are deeply saddened that the floods in the Henan province of the People's Republic of China (PRC) have claimed more than 25 lives and resulted in the evacuation of many people from the area. We extend our condolences to the relatives of those who lost their lives and to the people and Government of PRC and wish speedy recovery for the injured."

(PHOTOS)


Kaynak: Demirören Haber Ajansı

Statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs regarding the 'floods' in China - Haberler
