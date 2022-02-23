State of emergency declared in Ukraine

The National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine announced that a state of emergency (OHAL) was declared throughout the country, except for the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

"The National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, chaired by President Volodymyr Zelensky, decided at its meeting to declare a state of emergency throughout Ukraine, except for Donetsk and Luhansk, where the Joint Forces Operation continues. According to the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, regional commissions consisting of state and local government representatives will be established and, as the case may be, will decide on the necessary security measures under the state of emergency" said the statement published on The National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine website.

Demirören Haber Ajansı - Güncel