St. Petersburg's revenue from EURO 2020 are announced
St. Petersburg's revenue from EURO 2020 are announced

St. Petersburg's revenue from EURO 2020 are announced
Revenues of the EURO 2020 European Football Championship event hosted by St. Petersburg, are announced. Football fans who came to watch the EURO 2020 games spent more than 1.5 billion rubles during the visit.

Revenues of the EURO 2020 European Football Championship event hosted by St. Petersburg, are announced. Football fans who came to watch the EURO 2020 games spent more than 1.5 billion rubles during the visit.

According to the results of the research conducted by VTB Bank; in June football fans who came to watch the EURO 2020 matches played in St. Petersburg spent more than 1.5 billion rubles during the visit. In addition, it was observed that the expenditures made by tourists in June, were 20 percent higher than in May.

Also according to the VTB research, which stated that the expenditures made by foreign tourists in the city were 4 times higher than in June of last year, foreign tourists spent more than 1 billion rubles in cafes and restaurants this June. The bank emphasized that the expenditures made in the food and beverage sector in St. Petersburg in June were 13 percent higher than last May, and 4.5 times more than the previous year.

Experts who carried out the research stated that the revenues of cafes and restaurants in St. Petersburg increased by one in three compared to the FIFA World Cup held in Russia in 2018, while the revenues of the bars in the city reached half of the revenue generated during the World Cup organization. Also football fans spent over 400 million rubles on accommodation services in June. In EURO 2020 European Football Championship St. Petersburg, which took place in 11 different cities of Europe between 11 June and 11 July 2021, 7 matches were held, including 2 matches of the Russian National Team in the group stage and the quarter-finals on July 2.


St. Petersburg's revenue from EURO 2020 are announced - Haberler
