THY Euroleague: Fenerbahçe Beko: 73 Olimpiakos: 69
Fenerbahçe Beko, THY Euroleague Play-off Turu 4. maçında Yunan ekibi Olimpiakos'u 73-69 yenerek seride durumu 2-2'ye getirdi.
Salon: Ülker
Hakemler: Miguel Angel Perez xx, Sasa Pukl xx, Mehdi Difallah xx
Fenerbahçe Beko: Dyshawn Pierre xxx 17, Tyler Dorsey xxx 16, Nigel Hayes-Davis xx 12, Johnathan Motley xx 9, Carsen Edwards xx 8, Nick Calathes x 5, Marco Guduric x 4, Tonye Jekiri x 2
Başantrenör: Dimitrios Itoudis
Olimpiakos: Shaquielle McKissic xxx 20, Moustapha Fall xx 12, Isaiah Canaan xx 12, Thomas Walkup xx 8, Kostas Papanikolaou x 4, Tarık Black x 3, Joel Bolomboy x 3, Kostas Sloukas x 3, Sasha Vezenkov x 2, Alec Peters x 2
Başantrenör: Christos Pappas
1. Periyot: 18-17 (Fenerbahçe lehine)
Devre: 32-33 (Olimpiakos lehine)
3. Periyot: 48-49 (Olimpiakos lehine) - İSTANBUL