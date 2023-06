Pınar Karşıyaka and Türk Telekom to Face Off in Basketball Super League Play-Off Semi-Finals

Pınar Karşıyaka and Türk Telekom will meet in the first match of the Turkey Insurance Basketball Super League play-off semi-finals in Ankara tomorrow. The match will start at 3:30 pm at Ankara Sports Hall. The team that reaches a total of 3 victories will advance to the final. The first 2 matches of the match-up will be played in Ankara and the third match will be played in Izmir. If neither team wins the first 3 matches to advance to the final, the 4th match of the series will be played in Izmir again. If there is a tie in this match, the team that will advance to the final will be determined in the 5th match to be played in Ankara. In the matches played between the two teams during the season, Türk Telekom defeated Pınar Karşıyaka 92-83 in Ankara and 85-77 in Izmir. Pınar Karşıyaka, who faced their opponent twice before in the play-offs, won one and lost one. In the 2002-2003 season, Pınar Karşıyaka faced Türk Telekom in the play-off quarter-finals and was eliminated from the play-offs after falling 2-0 behind their opponent. In the 2020-2021 season, the green-red team faced Türk Telekom again in the quarter-finals and advanced to the semi-finals with a 2-1 victory. Tony Taylor and Semih Erden, who played for Pınar Karşıyaka that season, will be opponents of the Izmir representative in the 2022-2023 series.