Mauro Icardi and Okan Buruk named as the best of the year

Galatasaray's world star Mauro Icardi and coach Okan Buruk have been named as the best of the year by Asist Analiz followers. Icardi, who contributed to the score with 21 goals and 7 assists in the league, was chosen as the Best of the Year by Asist Analiz followers. Okan Buruk, who won the championship in his first year at Galatasaray, was also awarded the Coach of the Year award.