Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe to Face in the Last Derby of the Season

Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe will face each other in the last derby of the season in Spor Toto Super League. The match will be held at Nef Stadium and will be refereed by Abdulkadir Bitigen. Galatasaray has already secured the championship with 82 points, while Fenerbahçe has 77 points and a 9-year championship drought. The match will mark the end of the season for both teams, as they were supposed to play their last matches against Atakaş Hatayspor and Gaziantep FK, respectively, but the games were cancelled due to the earthquakes in Kahramanmaraş.