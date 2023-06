Ferrari wins 2023 Le Mans 24 Hours race

Ferrari AF Corse team's car number 51, driven by Alessandro Pier Guidi, James Calado and Antonio Giovinazzi, won the 2023 Le Mans 24 Hours race. The race, which is the fourth of the World Endurance Championship, took place on the 13.6-kilometer de la Sarthe Circuit in Le Mans, France. Ferrari won the iconic race, which tests both speed and endurance, and ended Toyota's dominance of the race for the past five years. The Toyota Gazoo team's car number 8, driven by Sebastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley and Ryo Hirakawa, finished second, 1 minute and 21.793 seconds behind the winner. The Cadillac team's car number 2, driven by Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn and Richard Westbrook, finished third with 341 laps.