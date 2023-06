Fenerbahçe and Medipol Başakşehir compete in the Ziraat Turkish Cup final

The 61st Ziraat Turkish Cup final between Fenerbahçe and Medipol Başakşehir was watched by Youth and Sports Minister Osman Aşkın Bak in Izmir. Fenerbahçe made two changes to their lineup, while Başakşehir made three changes. The match was played in front of both teams' supporters, and a choreography was performed before the game to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Republic of Turkey.