Beşiktaş and Konyaspor Draw 3-3 in the Last Week of Super League

Beşiktaş drew 3-3 with Arabam.com Konyaspor in the 38th and final week of the Spor Toto Super League. The match was played at Vodafone Park with goals from Gedson Fernandes, Muleka, Tayfur Bingöl for Beşiktaş and Oğulcan Ülgün, Mahir Emreli, Pozuelo for Konyaspor. Oğulcan Ülgün was sent off with a red card in the 65th minute.