THY Euroleague: LDLC ASVEL: 75 Anadolu Efes: 73

THY Euroleague: LDLC ASVEL: 75 Anadolu Efes: 73

Anadolu Efes, THY Euroleague üçüncü haftasında konuk olduğu Fransa temsilcisi LDLC ASVEL'e 75-73 mağlup oldu.

Salon: Astroballe

Hakemler: Sreten Radovic xx, Tomasz Trawicki xx, Benjamin Barth xx

LDLC ASVEL: Okobo xx 7, Jones xx 16, Kahudi x, Lacombe xx 11, Gist x 5, Fall x 1, Osetkowski xx 10, Howard xxx 13, Strazel x 2, Kostas Antetokounmpo x 10

Başantrenör: Tj Parker

Anadolu Efes: Larkin xxx 15, Beaubois xxx 13, Singleton x 3, Doğuş Balbay xx, Tolga Geçim x 2, Moerman x 6, Pleiss xx 8, Micic xxx 24, Anderson x, Petrusev x, Dunston x 2

Başantrenör: Ergin Ataman

1. Periyot: 20-25 (Anadolu Efes lehine)

Devre: 35-49 (Anadolu Efes lehine)

3. Periyot: 53-62 (Anadolu Efes lehine) - İSTANBUL

Sitemizde yayınlanan haberlerin telif hakları haber kaynaklarına aittir, haberleri kopyalamayınız.

