THY Euroleague: ALBA Berlin: 84 Fenerbahçe: 70

Spor
Fenerbahçe Beko, THY Euroleague 3. haftasında deplasmanda Almanya temsilcisi ALBA Berlin'e 84-70 mağlup oldu.

Fenerbahçe Beko, THY Euroleague 3. haftasında deplasmanda Almanya temsilcisi Alba Berlin'e 84-70 mağlup oldu.

Salon: Mercedes-Benz Arena

Hakemler: Daniel Hierrezuelo xx, Jakub Zamojski xx, Ioannis Foufis xx

ALBA Berlin: da Silva xxx 22, Smith xx 3, Delow x 2, Sikma xx 13, Zoosman x 7, Lo xxx 21, Mattisseck xx 2, Schneider x 5, Olinde xx 9, Blatt x

Başantrenör: Aito Garcia Reneses

Fenerbahçe Beko: Shayok x 2, Henry xx 6, Pierre xx 9, Vesely xx 6, Booker xx 7, Metecan Birsen x, İsmet Akpınar x 6, Melih Mahmutoğlu x 4, de Colo xxx 15, Guduric x 3, Ahmet Düverioğlu xxx 12

Başantrenör: Aleksandar Djordjevic

1. Periyot: 18-19 (Fenerbahçe lehine)

Devre: 27-35 (Fenerbahçe lehine)

3. Periyot: 57-53 (ALBA Berlin lehine) - İSTANBUL

