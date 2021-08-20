Special operation from Turkish security forces in Afghanistan to save Turkish citizens

Five Turkish health workers, who went to Afghanistan for health tourism a while ago, were rescued by Turkish security forces from the city center.

After the Taliban took control of the capital Kabul in Afghanistan, 5 Turks who entered this country 3 weeks ago stated that they were stranded and asked for help. Hair transplant clinic employees Cengiz Simsek, Muhammet Ferhat Yilmaz, Hatice Incekara, Aleyna Tiki and Emrah Tum were rescued from the clinic with the operation of the Turkish security forces. Turkish citizens were taken to Kabul Hamid Karzai International Airport. Healthcare workers are waiting to return first to Pakistan and then to Turkey with the first evacuation plane.

A CHILD RESCUED DURING THE STAMPEDE

On the other hand, Afghans, who have been waiting for days at the airport checkpoints to be let in, try to break through the walls of about 5 meters surrounding the airport from time to time. Meanwhile, the children are in danger of being crushed in the stampede. A child, who was in danger of being crushed in the stampede caused by the crowd who wanted to enter the safe zone inside the military line outside the airport, was rescued with the help of Turkish soldiers and special operations forces. It was learned that the rescued child was later handed over to the family.

Kaynak: Demirören Haber Ajansı