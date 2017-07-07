Son Şampiyonun Euroleague Programı Belli Oldu

Fenerbahçe Doğuş'un bu sezonki THY Euroleague maç programı belli oldu.

Fenerbahçe Doğuş'un bu sezonki THY Euroleague maç programı belli oldu. Sarı-lacivertliler, ilk hafta Unicaja Malaga deplasmanında gidecek. THY Euroleague'in son şampiyonu Fenerbahçe Doğuş'un THY Euroleague 2017-2018 Sezonundaki fikstür ve maç takvimi belli oldu. Sarı-lacivertliler ilk hafta 12 Ekim Perşembe günü İspanya deplasmanında Unicaja Malaga ile mücadele edecek. İç sahadaki ilk maçını ise 3. hafta Anadolu Efes ile oynayacak. Fenerbahçe maç programı şöyle:

1. Hafta - 12.10.2017 Perşembe - Unicaja Malaga - Fenerbahçe Doğuş

2. Hafta - 19.10.2017 Perşembe - EA7 Milano - Fenerbahçe Doğuş

3. Hafta - 25.10.2017 Çarşamba - Fenerbahçe Doğuş - Anadolu Efes

4. Hafta - 27.10.2017 Cuma - Panathinaikos Superfoods - Fenerbahçe Doğuş

5. Hafta - 02.11.2017 Perşembe - Fenerbahçe Doğuş - Valencia

6. Hafta - 10.11.2017 Cuma - Brose Bamberg - Fenerbahçe Doğuş

7. Hafta - 15.11.2017 Çarşamba - Fenerbahçe Doğuş - Olimpiakos

8. Hafta - 17.11.2017 Cuma - CSKA Moskova - Fenerbahçe Doğuş

9. Hafta - 24.11.2017 Cuma - Fenerbahçe Doğuş - Khimki Moskova

10. Hafta - 30.11.2017 Perşembe - Baskonia Vitoria - Fenerbahçe Doğuş

11. Hafta - 08.12.2017 Cuma - Barcelona Lassa - Fenerbahçe Doğuş

12. Hafta - 14.12.2017 Perşembe - Fenerbahçe Doğuş - Zalgiris Kaunas

13. Hafta - 19.12.2017 Salı - Fenerbahçe Doğuş - Kızılyıldız

14. Hafta - 21.12.2017 Perşembe - Maccabi Fox - Fenerbahçe Doğuş

15. Hafta - 28.12.2017 Perşembe - Fenerbahçe Doğuş - Real Madrid

16. Hafta - 05.01.2018 Cuma - Fenerbahçe Doğuş - Baskonia

17. Hafta - 11.01.2018 Perşembe - Valencia Basket - Fenerbahçe Doğuş

18. Hafta - 17.01.2018 Çarşamba - Fenerbahçe Doğuş - Panathinaikos Superfoods

19. Hafta - 19.01.2018 Cuma - Anadolu Efes - Fenerbahçe Doğuş

20. Hafta - 26.01.2018 Cuma - Fenerbahçe Doğuş - Barcelona Lassa

21. Hafta - 01.02.2018 Perşembe - Olimpiakos - Fenerbahçe Doğuş

22. Hafta - 09.02.2018 Cuma - Fenerbahçe Doğuş - Brose Bamberg

23. Hafta - 22.02.2018 Perşembe - Fenerbahçe Doğuş - EA7 Milano

24. Hafta - 02.03.2018 Cuma - Real Madrid - Fenerbahçe Doğuş

25. Hafta - 09.03.2018 Cuma - Zalgiris Kaunas - Fenerbahçe Doğuş

26. Hafta - 16.03.2018 Cuma - Fenerbahçe Doğuş - CSKA Moskova

27. Hafta - 20.03.2018 Salı - Fenerbahçe Doğuş - Maccabi Fox

28. Hafta - 22.03.2018 Perşembe - Kızılyıldız - Fenerbahçe Doğuş

29. Hafta - 29.03.2018 Perşembe - Khimki Moskova - Fenerbahçe Doğuş

30. Hafta - 05.04.2018 Perşembe - Fenerbahçe Doğuş - Unicaja Malaga

