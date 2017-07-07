Son Şampiyonun Euroleague Programı Belli Oldu
Fenerbahçe Doğuş'un bu sezonki THY Euroleague maç programı belli oldu.
Fenerbahçe Doğuş'un bu sezonki THY Euroleague maç programı belli oldu. Sarı-lacivertliler, ilk hafta Unicaja Malaga deplasmanında gidecek. THY Euroleague'in son şampiyonu Fenerbahçe Doğuş'un THY Euroleague 2017-2018 Sezonundaki fikstür ve maç takvimi belli oldu. Sarı-lacivertliler ilk hafta 12 Ekim Perşembe günü İspanya deplasmanında Unicaja Malaga ile mücadele edecek. İç sahadaki ilk maçını ise 3. hafta Anadolu Efes ile oynayacak. Fenerbahçe maç programı şöyle:
1. Hafta - 12.10.2017 Perşembe - Unicaja Malaga - Fenerbahçe Doğuş
2. Hafta - 19.10.2017 Perşembe - EA7 Milano - Fenerbahçe Doğuş
3. Hafta - 25.10.2017 Çarşamba - Fenerbahçe Doğuş - Anadolu Efes
4. Hafta - 27.10.2017 Cuma - Panathinaikos Superfoods - Fenerbahçe Doğuş
5. Hafta - 02.11.2017 Perşembe - Fenerbahçe Doğuş - Valencia
6. Hafta - 10.11.2017 Cuma - Brose Bamberg - Fenerbahçe Doğuş
7. Hafta - 15.11.2017 Çarşamba - Fenerbahçe Doğuş - Olimpiakos
8. Hafta - 17.11.2017 Cuma - CSKA Moskova - Fenerbahçe Doğuş
9. Hafta - 24.11.2017 Cuma - Fenerbahçe Doğuş - Khimki Moskova
10. Hafta - 30.11.2017 Perşembe - Baskonia Vitoria - Fenerbahçe Doğuş
11. Hafta - 08.12.2017 Cuma - Barcelona Lassa - Fenerbahçe Doğuş
12. Hafta - 14.12.2017 Perşembe - Fenerbahçe Doğuş - Zalgiris Kaunas
13. Hafta - 19.12.2017 Salı - Fenerbahçe Doğuş - Kızılyıldız
14. Hafta - 21.12.2017 Perşembe - Maccabi Fox - Fenerbahçe Doğuş
15. Hafta - 28.12.2017 Perşembe - Fenerbahçe Doğuş - Real Madrid
16. Hafta - 05.01.2018 Cuma - Fenerbahçe Doğuş - Baskonia
17. Hafta - 11.01.2018 Perşembe - Valencia Basket - Fenerbahçe Doğuş
18. Hafta - 17.01.2018 Çarşamba - Fenerbahçe Doğuş - Panathinaikos Superfoods
19. Hafta - 19.01.2018 Cuma - Anadolu Efes - Fenerbahçe Doğuş
20. Hafta - 26.01.2018 Cuma - Fenerbahçe Doğuş - Barcelona Lassa
21. Hafta - 01.02.2018 Perşembe - Olimpiakos - Fenerbahçe Doğuş
22. Hafta - 09.02.2018 Cuma - Fenerbahçe Doğuş - Brose Bamberg
23. Hafta - 22.02.2018 Perşembe - Fenerbahçe Doğuş - EA7 Milano
24. Hafta - 02.03.2018 Cuma - Real Madrid - Fenerbahçe Doğuş
25. Hafta - 09.03.2018 Cuma - Zalgiris Kaunas - Fenerbahçe Doğuş
26. Hafta - 16.03.2018 Cuma - Fenerbahçe Doğuş - CSKA Moskova
27. Hafta - 20.03.2018 Salı - Fenerbahçe Doğuş - Maccabi Fox
28. Hafta - 22.03.2018 Perşembe - Kızılyıldız - Fenerbahçe Doğuş
29. Hafta - 29.03.2018 Perşembe - Khimki Moskova - Fenerbahçe Doğuş
30. Hafta - 05.04.2018 Perşembe - Fenerbahçe Doğuş - Unicaja Malaga
(İHA)