Son dakika haberleri... Treatment started for the donkey who hurt itself for 5 days

ISPARTA (DHA) - The stray donkey, was reported to have damaged itself by hitting the walls of the houses in the Yalvac district of ISPARTA City, has been taken into care at a private farm in the city center. The treatment of the donkey, which was diagnosed as circulatory and respiratory system disorders due to malnutrition, was started.

The donkey, which damaged itself by hitting the walls of the houses, was treated by the teams of the Isparta Municipality Veterinary Affairs Directorate. After the donkey's health condition was checked, the animal was removed from its location and taken to a private farm in the city center to be treated.

Veterinarian Askeri Dogan, who examined the donkey, explained that the animal was diagnosed with circulatory and respiratory system disorders due to malnutrition. Stating that the donkey's nails and eyes were affected because it got sick, Dogan said that the animal needed serum treatment. It is aimed to ensure that the donkey, which was placed in the farm of an unnamed animal lover in Isparta, will be fed and healed during the treatment process.