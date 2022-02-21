Some sanctions should be applied says Ukraine's Foreign Minister Kuleba

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitro Kuleba spoke to members of the press before the European Union Foreign Ministers Meeting. Kuleba stated that he will demand sanctions against Russia from his counterparts at the meeting, which he will attend informally today.

"I spoke with Secretary Blinken and he briefed me about the initiative to hold the summit between President Biden and President Putin. We welcome this initiative, we believe that every effort aimed at a diplomatic solution is worth trying. Secretary Blinken assured me that as it has been the case until now, no decision about Ukraine will be taken behind Ukraine's back and we will closely coordinate with him as they will be preparing this summit to synchronize our position to make sure that our interests will be taken into account. We hope of course as human beings, as someone who desperately wants to avoid the war, we hope that two presidents will walk out from the room with an agreement about Russia withdrawing its forces from Ukraine" said Kuleba expressing that Russia's withdrawing will be a clear message of the intention of a de-escalation.