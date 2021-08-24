Soganli ragdolls were introduced, protected by geographical indication
Mayor Halit Tasyapan in Yesilhisar district of KAYSERI city and Sukru Dursun, Provincial Director of Culture and Tourism, introduced the local rag dolls of Soganlı District. The Soganli District is a historical place and known for ragdolls which were secured by the patent in 2003.

Director Sukru Dursun stated that "Soganli ruins is a center that stands out with its natural and historical beauties and has a deep-rooted history. This place has been inhabited in various periods, starting from the Roman period and then in the Byzantine and Turkish periods. It stands out mostly with its rock-carved structures in the valley. In addition to the historical beauties of this place, we also have a product specific to the region, which has a geographical indication registration certificate, Soganli rag doll. Ragdolls are made by women in the region using natural materials. These have been done for about 60 years. It is offered for sale because it attracts the attention of tourists coming to the region. It is a product with great value," he said.

PROTECTED BY GEOGRAPHICAL INDICATION AND TRADEMARK REGISTRATION

Mayor Halit Tasyapan said "In 2003, upon the application of our District Governor's Office, the ragdoll was granted a patent by the Turkish Patent Institute. We want ragdolls to be sold all over the world, but we are in favor of keeping the name unchanged. I would like the public to know that this product protected by geographical indication and trademark registration belonging to the Soganli District of Yesilhisar district of Kayseri."

  


- Yesılhısar
