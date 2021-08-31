Silver medal from Aysegul Pehlivanlar in 2020 Tokyo Paralympics Games

On the seventh day of the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games, Aysegul Pehlivanlar won the silver medal in P2 women's 10m Air Pistol .National athlete Aysegul Pehlivanlar came second with 234.5 points in the final and became the owner of the silver medal.

Kaynak: Demirören Haber Ajansı