Silver medal from Aysegul Pehlivanlar in 2020 Tokyo Paralympics Games
HABER SON DAKİKA MAGAZİN SPOR EKONOMİ İNDİRİM KUPONLARITÜMÜ
Üye Girişi

Silver medal from Aysegul Pehlivanlar in 2020 Tokyo Paralympics Games

Silver medal from Aysegul Pehlivanlar in 2020 Tokyo Paralympics Games
Demirören Haber Ajansı - Haberler | Güncel

On the seventh day of the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games, Aysegul Pehlivanlar won the silver medal in P2 women's 10m Air Pistol .National athlete Aysegul Pehlivanlar came second with 234.5 points in the final and became the owner of the silver medal.

On the seventh day of the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games, Aysegul Pehlivanlar won the silver medal in P2 women's 10m Air Pistol .

National athlete Aysegul Pehlivanlar came second with 234.5 points in the final and became the owner of the silver medal. Another Turkish athlete competing in the final, 43-year-old Aysel Ozgan, came in 8th.

(PHOTOS)


Kaynak: Demirören Haber Ajansı

Haber Yorumları
500
Yazılan yorumlar hiçbir şekilde Haberler.com’un görüş ve düşüncelerini yansıtmamaktadır. Yorumlar, yazan kişiyi bağlayıcı niteliktedir.

Çok Okunan Haberler

Hakkımızda Künye İletişim Reklam Webmaster İşbirliği RSS Sitene Ekle
Haber Son Dakika Güncel Haberler Yerel Haberler Fotogaleri İndirim Kuponları
Haberler Ekonomi Spor Magazin Dünya Gündem
Politika Mansur Yavaş Emine Erdoğan Devlet Bahçeli Mehmet Nuri Ersoy Adil Karaismailoğlu
Magazin Müge Anlı Derya Şensoy Gülben Ergen Ferhan Şensoy
Spor Marcao Muslera Mesut Özil Umut Meraş Sergen Yalçın
Tüm Haberler Hava Durumu Namaz Vakitleri Gazeteler Güzel Sözler
Antoloji.com Hastane.com.tr Intersinema.com Yenikadin.com
Haberler.com Ios Uygulaması Haberler.com Android Uygulaması Haberler.com Huawei Uygulaması
Haberler.com Google News Haberler.com Facebook Haberler.com Twitter Haberler.com Instagram Haberler.com Linkedin Haberler.com Whatsapp Google Asistan Haberler.com Google Podcast Haberler.com iTunes Podcast Haberler.com Spotify Podcast Haberler.com RSS Haberler.com Google Business Haberler.com Wikipedia Haberler.com Youtube Haberler.com Tiktok Haberler.com Telegram Haberler.com Dailymotion
Silver medal from Aysegul Pehlivanlar in 2020 Tokyo Paralympics Games - Haberler
Sitemizde yayınlanan haberlerin telif hakları haber kaynaklarına aittir, haberleri kopyalamayınız.

[Kullanım Şartları] - [Gizlilik Politikası] - [Çerez Politikası] - [Kişisel Verilerin Korunması] - [Hata Bildir] 31.8.2021 15:29:47. #1.14#

title