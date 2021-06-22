Set up a library at the bus station for her graduation project
Set up a library at the bus station for her graduation project

Set up a library at the bus station for her graduation project
Senem Ok, a senior undergraduate in Erzurum Ataturk University Communication Faculty Journalism Department, built a library at the bus station as part of her graduation project. "I set up a library at the station to encourage reading and to show that a book is readable under all conditions.

Senem Ok, a senior undergraduate in Erzurum Ataturk University Communication Faculty Journalism Department, built a library at the bus station as part of her graduation project. "I set up a library at the station to encourage reading and to show that a book is readable under all conditions." the undergraduate told DHA.

Senem Ok, who set up a library at the bus station with approval of her teacher, chose classics from world literature. She said that she aimed to improve the habit of reading books with the 'Read at the bus station' project. 

"I wanted to convey to people the importance of reading a book that nourishes, develops, and accelerates thought for social sensitivity and that the book is readable in any condition. After permission from the Erzurum Metropolitan Municipality, we established the library. The library contains works from world literature. Anyone can benefit from the library" she said.

Suleyman Emre Gultekin, an undergraduate of the Faculty of Literature, who reads a book while waiting for the bus, also noted that they spend time efficiently instead of waiting idly at bus stations or surfing social media on their mobile phones.


