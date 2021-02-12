Sectoral turnover increased by 28.6 pct. in 2020

Total turnover, including industry, construction, trade, and services sectors increased by 28.6 percent on annual basis in 2020, according to the Turnover Indices data, released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) on Friday.

Total turnover, including industry, construction, trade, and services sectors increased by 28.6 percent on annual basis in 2020, according to the Turnover Indices data, released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) on Friday.

At the detail of the total turnover index; industry increased by 42.9 percent, construction increased by 7.2 percent, trade increased by 31.1 percent, and services increased by 12.3 percent on annual basis in December.

Total turnover index including industry, construction, trade, and services sectors decreased by 0.4 percent on monthly basis in December.At the detail of the total turnover index; industry increased by 3.1 percent, services increased by 0.4 percent, construction decreased by 3.6 percent and trade decreased by 2.4 percent on monthly basis in December.Annual changes refer to the change of calendar-adjusted index values ??compared to the same month of the previous year.

Monthly changes refer to the change in seasonally and calendar adjusted index values ??compared to the previous month.

Kaynak: Demirören Haber Ajansı