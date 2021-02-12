Sectoral turnover increased by 28.6 pct. in 2020
HABER SON DAKİKA MAGAZİN SPOR EKONOMİ İNDİRİM KUPONLARITÜMÜ
Advertisement

Sectoral turnover increased by 28.6 pct. in 2020

12.02.2021 16:25 | Son Güncelleme: 12.02.2021 16:25
Sectoral turnover increased by 28.6 pct. in 2020

Total turnover, including industry, construction, trade, and services sectors increased by 28.6 percent on annual basis in 2020, according to the Turnover Indices data, released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) on Friday.

Total turnover, including industry, construction, trade, and services sectors increased by 28.6 percent on annual basis in 2020, according to the Turnover Indices data, released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) on Friday.

At the detail of the total turnover index; industry increased by 42.9 percent, construction increased by 7.2 percent, trade increased by 31.1 percent, and services increased by 12.3 percent on annual basis in December.

Total turnover index including industry, construction, trade, and services sectors decreased by 0.4 percent on monthly basis in December.At the detail of the total turnover index; industry increased by 3.1 percent, services increased by 0.4 percent, construction decreased by 3.6 percent and trade decreased by 2.4 percent on monthly basis in December.Annual changes refer to the change of calendar-adjusted index values ??compared to the same month of the previous year.

Monthly changes refer to the change in seasonally and calendar adjusted index values ??compared to the previous month.


Kaynak: Demirören Haber Ajansı

Haber Yorumları
500
Yazılan yorumlar hiçbir şekilde Haberler.com’un görüş ve düşüncelerini yansıtmamaktadır. Yorumlar, yazan kişiyi bağlayıcı niteliktedir.

Manşet Haberler

Hakkımızda Künye İletişim Reklam Webmaster İşbirliği RSS Sitene Ekle
Haberler.com Facebook Sayfası Haberler.com Twitter Sayfası Haberler.com Instagram Sayfası
Haber Son Dakika Güncel Haberler Yerel Haberler Fotogaleri İndirim Kuponları
Haberler Ekonomi Spor Magazin Dünya Gündem
Politika Ali Çelebi Osman Kavala Meral Akşener Devlet Bahçeli Süleyman Soylu
Magazin Hadise Sibel Can Hande Erçel Aleyna Tilki
Spor Ali Koç Ömer Ali Sergen Yalçın Abdullah Avcı Mustafa Cengiz
Tüm Haberler Kar Uzay Milli İzmir
Antoloji.com Hastane.com.tr Intersinema.com Yenikadin.com
Haberler.com Ios Uygulaması Haberler.com Android Uygulaması Haberler.com Huawei Uygulaması
Şu an buradasınız: Sectoral turnover increased by 28.6 pct. in 2020 - Son Dakika Haberleri
Sitemizde yayınlanan haberlerin telif hakları haber kaynaklarına aittir, haberleri kopyalamayınız.

[Kullanım Şartları] - [Hata Bildir] 12.2.2021 16:28:59. #1.16#
title