Scorching wildfire in Manavgat continues on the second day

The wildfire, which started in the Yenikoy neighborhood of Manavgat yesterday and grew in 4 different locations throughout the day, still continues and teams have been continuing to intervene. Due to the severe north wind blowing during the night, the flames reached the Ulukapı Sulek neighborhood. 25 kilometers from the first point of the fire, and 4 kilometers from the center of Manavgat, the neighborhood was evacuated by administrators. Residents in homes caught in the middle of the flames were alerted by sirens and evacuated by officials.

ANOTHER FIRE BROKE OUT AT AN ANOTHER POINT AFTER MIDNIGHTWhile the teams continued to respond to the fire that started at four different points yesterday and spread rapidly in Manavgat, another forest fire broke out at around 01: 30 in the Kepezbeleni District of the neighboring district Akseki. The wildfire, which grew with strong winds, spread to the neighborhoods around the Oymapinar Dam in Manavgat district. FIRE APPROACHES MANAVGAT WATERFALLThe fire approached 3 kilometers to Manavgat Waterfall. Air and land interventions are used to extinguish the fire. While the ashes formed due to the fire reached the city center of Manavgat with the strong wind, the entrances to the Manavgat Waterfall were closed. Electricity production was stopped in Oymapinar and Manavgat dams, and with the closing of the gates, the water level in the Manavgat River decreased.USING UNMANNED HELICOPTERS TO COPE WITH FIREThe unmanned helicopter, which was developed to support the control point with the high-resolution thermal camera and sensors on it, is used in the fight against the Manavgat fire. The unmanned helicopter, which can stay in the air for up to 8 hours and can transfer instant images according to the incoming demand, can reach a speed of 160 kilometers per hour and an altitude of 20 thousand feet. Developed as a result of the R&D project that has been going on for 2.5 years, the unmanned helicopter transmits a snapshot to the fire coordination center and instantly shares detailed information about the course of the fire with the fire control center.

