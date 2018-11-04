Sanal Dünyanın Yeni Fenomeni: E-Spor

<p><a rel='me nofollow noopener' target='_blank' href='https://ads.haberler.com/redir.asp?tur=habericilink&url=/results'search_query=%23CS' class='yt-uix-sessionlink'data-sessionlink='itct=CDEQ6TgYACITCL6apciCu94CFYsz4AodmgsCAyj4HQ' data-url='/results'search_query=%23CS' >#CS</a>: GO, <a rel='me nofollow noopener' target='_blank' href='https://ads.haberler.com/redir.asp?tur=habericilink&url=/results'search_query=%23LoL' class='yt-uix-sessionlink'data-sessionlink='itct=CDEQ6TgYACITCL6apciCu94CFYsz4AodmgsCAyj4HQ' data-url='/results'search_query=%23LoL' >#LoL</a>, <a rel='me nofollow noopener' target='_blank' href='https://ads.haberler.com/redir.asp?tur=habericilink&url=/results'search_query=%23Fortnite' class='yt-uix-sessionlink'data-sessionlink='itct=CDEQ6TgYACITCL6apciCu94CFYsz4AodmgsCAyj4HQ' data-url='/results'search_query=%23Fortnite' >#Fortnite</a>, <a rel='me nofollow noopener' target='_blank' href='https://ads.haberler.com/redir.asp?tur=habericilink&url=/results'search_query=%23PUBG' class='yt-uix-sessionlink'data-sessionlink='itct=CDEQ6TgYACITCL6apciCu94CFYsz4AodmgsCAyj4HQ' data-url='/results'search_query=%23PUBG' >#PUBG</a>... </p>