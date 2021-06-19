Russian warships passed through Canakkale Strait to Aegean Sea
The warships of the Russian Navy named 'Moscow' with side number 121 and 'Admiral Essen' with side number 490, passed through the Canakkale Strait, sailed towards the Aegean Sea yesterday. The Russian warships were accompanied by the Turkish Coast Guard Boat for security reasons.
Kaynak: Demirören Haber Ajansı