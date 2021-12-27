Russian warship Orsk passed through the Dardanelles - Haberler
Leaving from the Aegean Sea, the 113-meter-long warship Orsk, from the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Navy, reached the Dardanelles at around 10: 45. The warship, which passed the Dardanelles, sailed towards the Sea of Marmara. The warship was escorted by a Turkish Coast Guard boat.

