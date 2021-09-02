Russian National Team prepared for the Winter Olympics in Turkey
The Russian National Team, which is one of the best in the world in the 'long track' sport, known as long track speed skating, and which includes record-breaking athletes, prepared for the winter Olympics in Erzurum, Palandoken.

Staying at an altitude of 2,200 meters in Palandöken, at an altitude of 3,176 meters above sea level, the Russian National Team rides a bicycle in the winter Olympic camp and recharges energy by working on the ice and in the gym for hours. All the athletes in the Russian National Team, who do not share their training activities with the members of the press, apart from cycling, have many medals.

"OUR TEAM IS SUCCESSFUL WORLDWIDE"

"Since Erzurum is at a high altitude, it was very beneficial for the athletes. The team is preparing for the Olympics. Next year is the Winter Olympics. In the team, Natalya Voronina is the world record holder. There are second and third places in the world. Our team is successful worldwide. They usually work at high altitudes during the summer months. We used to go to France every year. Since this year was the year of the pandemic, we had to go into quarantine. We started researching where we could do the training. Turkey has become the only country we can enter without quarantine" said Long Track Russian National Team Coach Pawel Abratkiewicz.

