Russian military towboat and the anti-sabotage boat passed through the Canakkale Strait

Entering the Canakkale Strait from the Aegean Sea at 13.00, the 56-meter-long 'MB-304' military towboat of the Russian Navy and the 27-meter anti-sabotage boat named 'Pavel Silaev' with the side number 844, towed behind it, reached the front of Canakkale at around 14.00. Passing in front of the 'Stop Passenger' sign on the Kilitbahir Castle and Kilitbahir village mountain, the anti-sabotage boat with the Russian military towboat sailed towards the Marmara Sea after turning Nara Cape, which is the most difficult point to maneuver in the Strait. During the passage of the Bosphorus, the Turkish Coast Guard boat accompanied the Russian military towboat and the anti-sabotage boat.

