Real sector confidence rose by 2.3 points in February

Real sector confidence (RSCI) decreased by 2.3 points to 109.3 level in February on monthly basis, according to the Business Tendency Statistics and Real Sector Confidence Index data, released by the Central Bank of Turkey (CBRT) on Monday.

According to the Central Bank of Turkey data, the seasonally adjusted real sector confidence index (RSCI-SA) decreased by 0.3 points to 108.7 in February, compared to the previous month.

As of the end of the next twelve-month period, annual PPI expectation decreased by 0.1 points to 16.4 percent compared to the previous month.According to the data of the Central Bank (CBRT), the export order quantity in the next three months, the production volume in the next three months, the total employment in the next three months, the fixed capital investment expenditure, and the evaluations regarding the current total order amount affect the index in an upward direction, while the total in the last three months Order quantity, current finished goods stock, and evaluations of the general course had a declining effect on the index.The rate of those who stated that they were more optimistic about the general course of the industry they were in, compared to the previous month decreased to 14 percent, the rate of those who stated that they were more pessimistic decreased to 10.9 percent, while the rate of those who stated that they remained the same rose to 75.1 percent.

Kaynak: Demirören Haber Ajansı