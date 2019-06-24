Real Madrid Legends Never Lose Their Touch

The Santiago Bernabéu enjoyed nine goals in the 10th edition of the Fiesta Corazón Classic Match 2019. Fernando Morientes and Raúl both scored twice, and their goals definitely brought back some memories to the Real Madrid fans.

The Santiago Bernabéu enjoyed nine goals in the 10th edition of the Fiesta Corazón Classic Match 2019. Fernando Morientes and Raúl both scored twice, and their goals definitely brought back some memories to the Real Madrid fans.

Kaynak: Dugout

Facebook'ta Paylaş!Paylaş Twitter'da Paylaş!Tweetle Whatsapp'da Paylaş!Gönder Instagram SayfasıTakip Et
YORUMLAR
Yazılan yorumlar hiçbir şekilde Haberler.com’un görüş ve düşüncelerini yansıtmamaktadır. Yorumlar, yazan kişiyi bağlayıcı niteliktedir.