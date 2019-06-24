Real Madrid 5-4 Chelsea: Highlights

The Santiago Bernabéu enjoyed 9 goals in the tenth edition of the Corazón Classic Match 2019, which under the theme Heartbeat with Soul raised funds that will go to socio-sport projects of attention to diversity for groups at risk of exclusion from the Real Madrid Foundation.

Kaynak: Dugout

