Real Madrid 5-4 Chelsea: Highlights
The Santiago Bernabéu enjoyed 9 goals in the tenth edition of the Corazón Classic Match 2019, which under the theme Heartbeat with Soul raised funds that will go to socio-sport projects of attention to diversity for groups at risk of exclusion from the Real Madrid Foundation.
