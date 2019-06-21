Raúl will manage Real Madrid Castilla
Raúl González Blanco will be manager of Castilla next season. Raúl, who this season managed the Under-18's and Under-15's, will be starting a new professional era at Real Madrid. Madridista legend Raúl played in the Real Madrid first-team for 16 seasons, winning three European Cups, two Club World Cups, one UEFA Super Cup, six LaLiga titles and four Spanish Super Cups.
Raúl González Blanco will be manager of Castilla next season. Raúl, who this season managed the Under-18's and Under-15's, will be starting a new professional era at Real Madrid. Madridista legend Raúl played in the Real Madrid first-team for 16 seasons, winning three European Cups, two Club World Cups, one UEFA Super Cup, six LaLiga titles and four Spanish Super Cups.
Kaynak: Dugout
YORUMLAR
Son Dakika Haberleri