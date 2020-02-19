Qatar Airways raises stake in IAG to 25.1 pct.

19.02.2020 13:37 | Son Güncelleme: 19.02.2020 13:37

Qatar Airways announced on Wednesday that it acquired a $600 million stake in British Airways owner IAG (International Airlines Group). The stake is therefore increased to 25.1 percent from 21.4 percent.

IAG also holds Spanish carriers Iberia and Vueling and Ireland's Aer Lingus in its portfolio.

Qatar Airways Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker commented this "investment to date has been highly successful and the announced increase in our shareholding is evidence of our continued support of IAG and its strategy."Qatar first invested in IAG in 2015, buying 9.99 percent of the company, and has steadily increased it since then.

It also owns stakes in China Southern and Cathay Pacific, and said earlier this month it was in talks about doubling its holding in LATAM Airlines Group to 20 percent and buying a 49 percent stake in Africa's RwandAir.

Kaynak: DHA