Press conference of Turkey ahead Euro2020 match with Moldova
SEPTEMBER 09: Turkish football player Mert Gunok of Turkey speaks during a press conference ahead of UEFA Euro 2020 European Championship Qualifiers Group H match between Turkey and Moldova at Kishinev, Moldova on September 09, 2019. .
09.09.2019 23:11
SEPTEMBER 09: Turkish football player Mert Gunok of Turkey speaks during a press conference ahead of UEFA Euro 2020 European Championship Qualifiers Group H match between Turkey and Moldova at Kishinev, Moldova on September 09, 2019. .
Kaynak: AA