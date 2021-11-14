Post-explosion fire in Istanbul - Haberler
Post-explosion fire in Istanbul

An explosion occurred in a building in BAGCILAR District. After the explosion, which was learned to be caused by natural gas, a fire broke out in the house. Firefighters were dispatched to the scene and extinguished the fire. Crews continue to work at the scene.

FOOTAGE

-Security cam recording of explosion moments

Fire details of building


