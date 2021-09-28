PKK's top executive was neutralized by the MIT operation

The National Intelligence Organization (MIT) neutralized the senior executive of the terrorist organization Pkk Engin Karaaslan (57), in an operation with an unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) in Syria.

It has been determined by the agents of the MIT on the ground that PKK member Engin Karaaslan is operating in Qamishli region of Syria. Karaaslan, code-named 'Haydar Varto', is wanted with a red notice by Interpol and he is also in the red category of the terrorist wanted list. Karaaslan, neutralized in a UCAV operation conducted by MIT.

