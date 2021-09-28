PKK's top executive was neutralized by the MIT operation - Haberler
HABER SON DAKİKA MAGAZİN SPOR EKONOMİ İNDİRİM KUPONLARI TÜMÜ
Üye Girişi
Haberi Paylaş

PKK's top executive was neutralized by the MIT operation

Demirören Haber Ajansı - Haberler | Güncel
PKK's top executive was neutralized by the MIT operation

The National Intelligence Organization (MIT) neutralized the senior executive of the terrorist organization PKK Engin Karaaslan (57), in an operation with an unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) in Syria.

The National Intelligence Organization (MIT) neutralized the senior executive of the terrorist organization Pkk Engin Karaaslan (57), in an operation with an unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV) in Syria.

It has been determined by the agents of the MIT on the ground that PKK member Engin Karaaslan is operating in Qamishli region of Syria. Karaaslan, code-named 'Haydar Varto', is wanted with a red notice by Interpol and he is also in the red category of the terrorist wanted list. Karaaslan, neutralized in a UCAV operation conducted by MIT.

(PHOTOS)


PKK's top executive was neutralized by the MIT operation

PKK's top executive was neutralized by the MIT operation

Demirören Haber Ajansı - Son Dakika Haberleri
MİT, kırmızı bültenle aranan PKK'lı Karaaslan'ı Suriye'nin kuzeyinde etkisiz hale getirdi

MİT, kırmızı bültenle aranan PKK'lı Karaaslan'ı Suriye'nin kuzeyinde etkisiz hale getirdi

 Son Dakika! MİT, Interpol tarafından kırmızı bültenle aranan PKK'lı terörist Engin Karaaslan'ı etkisiz hale getirdi

Son Dakika! MİT, Interpol tarafından kırmızı bültenle aranan PKK'lı terörist Engin Karaaslan'ı etkisiz hale getirdi

 MİT, Suriye'nin Kamışlı bölgesinde düzenlediği operasyonla Interpol tarafından kırmızı bültenle aranan PKK'nın sözde merkez komite üyesi Engin...

MİT, Suriye'nin Kamışlı bölgesinde düzenlediği operasyonla Interpol tarafından kırmızı bültenle aranan PKK'nın sözde merkez komite üyesi Engin...
/beğendim
/alkışladım
/beğenmedim
/güldüm
/üzüldüm
/sinirlendim
/şaşırdım
500

Çok Okunan Haberler

Hakkımızda Künye İletişim Reklam Webmaster İşbirliği RSS Sitene Ekle
Haber Son Dakika Güncel Haberler Yerel Haberler Fotogaleri İndirim Kuponları
Haberler Ekonomi Spor Magazin Dünya Gündem
Politika Mehmet Nuri Abdullah Öcalan Recep Tayyip Erdoğan
Magazin Tanem Sivar Şevval Şahin Amelia Hamlin Yiğit Marcus Aral
Spor Gazeteler Mehmet Topal Salih Uçan Alex Teixeira Abdullah Avcı Valentin Rosier
Tüm Haberler Hava Durumu Namaz Vakitleri Rüya Tabirleri Yemek Tarifleri Hulusi Akar Selçuk Bayraktar
Antoloji.com Hastane.com.tr Intersinema.com Yenikadin.com
Haberler.com Ios Uygulaması Haberler.com Android Uygulaması Haberler.com Huawei Uygulaması
Haberler.com Google News Haberler.com Facebook Haberler.com Twitter Haberler.com Instagram Haberler.com Linkedin Haberler.com Whatsapp Google Asistan Haberler.com Google Podcast Haberler.com iTunes Podcast Haberler.com Spotify Podcast Haberler.com RSS Haberler.com Google Business Haberler.com Wikipedia Haberler.com Youtube Haberler.com Tiktok Haberler.com Telegram Haberler.com Dailymotion
Haber: PKK's top executive was neutralized by the MIT operation - Haberler
Sitemizde yayınlanan haberlerin telif hakları haber kaynaklarına aittir, haberleri kopyalamayınız.

[Kullanım Şartları] - [Gizlilik Politikası] - [Çerez Politikası] - [Kişisel Verilerin Korunması] - [Hata Bildir] 28.09.2021 13:48:26. #1.11#